Drug dealers ordered to pay back their ill-gotten gains

Two people who made more than £20,000 from selling illegal drugs have been ordered to pay £2,009 as the proceeds of their crime.

Said and Lorraine Byatt were convicted of a raft of drugs offences last year, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The court heard they jointly made £24,208 from dealing in illegal substances.

Prosecutors launched a bit to claim their ill-gotten gains after Said Byatt was given a suspended prison sentence and Lorraine Byatt was given a commuity order.

“There has since been a Proceeds of Crime Act inquiry,” said Jenny Haigh, prosecuting.

“The agreed benefit for Said Byat is £16,883, his realisable assets are £2,008.

“The agreed benefit for Lorraine Byat is £7,325.

“She has no assets, so the request in her case is for a nominal order of £1.”

Said Byatt, 36, of Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, admitted possession of a class A drug, and possession of a class C drug with intent to supply it.

In July of last year he was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Lorraine Byatt, 30, of Aberdeen Road, Hartlepool, admitted being concerned in the supply of a class C drug.

She was given a community order at the same time as Said Byatt.

Barristers for the pair said the benefit figures had been agreed with the prosecution,

Judge Peter Armstrong ordered Said Byatt to pay £2,008, or face three months in prison if he doesn’t pay within three weeks.

The judge ordered Lorraine Byatt to pay a nominal £1.

The court was told the Byatts are jointly liable for the total sum they have been ordered to pay.