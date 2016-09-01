Durham and Cleveland cops to hit screens again as Police Interceptors returns for new series

The work of a North East police team tasked with tackling rogues of the road will be shown on prime time television once again from next week.

The road policing officers from Cleveland and Durham will be featured on the new series of Police Interceptors.

Police Interceptors are back on Channel 5 on Monday.

The Channel 5 show airs on Mondays at 8pm and follows the men and women of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit (CDSOU) as they respond to incidents including firearms operations, tackle dangerous drivers and catch those breaking the law.

This will be the third series based in the region and the 12-week run also includes two hard-hitting special editions presented by Ortis Deley, who also appears on The Gadget Show.

Camera crews from Raw Cut productions accompanied the Road Policing Unit (RPU) officers and their colleagues from the dog section over a three-month period earlier this

year, to capture the action on the roads and estates of Durham and Cleveland.

Along with footage from the officers’ body-worn videos and the cameras routinely deployed in every RPU car, the programme gives a unique insight into the fast-paced world of response policing.

“We know the interceptors have many fans and they can rest assured the action doesn’t let up in the new series,” said Chief Inspector Graham Milne from the CDSOU.

“From a policing point of view, we think it demonstrates the wide range of tasks our

officers deal with and also the practical problems they often face.”

In the first episode of the new series on Monday, interceptor Stu Chaney has to deal with a case in Bishop Auckland involving an alleged assault and a missing crossbow;

Amanda Stokes discovers a consignment of crack on the A19; Paul Faulkner is after a suspected drunk-driver who has taken to the rooftops and there’s trouble on a garage

forecourt in County Durham for sergeants Kev Salter and Pete Tate.

Fans of the show can follow the teams on Twitter via @ClevelandRPU; @DurhamRPU; @DurhamPoliceK9; @ClevePol_Dogs and the hashtag #PoliceInterceptors