Durham and England all-rounder Ben Stokes arrested on suspicion of attack

Durham and England all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident of disorder in Bristol.

Stokes, 26, was arrested early on Monday and released under investigation without charge the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

His England team-mate Alex Hales voluntarily returned to Bristol to assist police with their inquiries and both will miss the fourth Royal London Series one-day international against West Indies at The Oval on Wednesday.

A statement from Avon and Somerset police has provided further information.

It reads: "We were called to a disorder in Queens Road, Clifton, at around 2.35am on Monday (25 September).

"A 27-year-old man was found to have suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has since been released under investigation.

"We'd appeal for anyone who was in the Clifton Triangle area in the early hours of Monday who saw any part of this incident, to call Investigations on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5217218578."

ECB director Andrew Strauss found himself having to make an unexpected trip to The Oval to explain the reasons for Stokes' and Hales' absence from nets on the eve of a match in which England will bid to wrap up the series with a 3-0 lead.

Plans remain in place for England to name their Ashes squad before Wednesday's match.

In its statement, the ECB said: "Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be available for tomorrow's one-day international match against West Indies at The Oval.

"Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol.

"He was held overnight and released under investigation - without charge - late on Monday and will not join the team in London.

"Hales, who was with Stokes on Sunday night, did not train this morning and has returned voluntarily to Bristol today to help Police with their enquiries.

"You will understand that we cannot offer further detail at this stage but will provide any updates when we can."

In an interview shortly afterwards on Sky Sports News, Strauss added: "You will understand we can't offer any further details on this at this point and that we will provide updates when we have updates and information to give."

He confirmed there is no suggestion as yet that the ECB will re-schedule its Ashes squad deliberations or announcement.

"The selectors have been instructed to select the Ashes squad based on from and fitness," Strauss added.