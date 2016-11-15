Durham CC’s Ryan Pringle presents awards to Seaton Carew CC’s rising stars

The future looks bright at Seaton Carew Cricket Club after the latest batch of awards were handed out at the club’s junior presentation evening.

With the first team at Hornby Park having enjoyed a season which them finish as the town’s top dogs in the NYSD Premier Division, there is plenty of promise in the junior section too with many of the youngsters having tasted senior cricket for the seconds and thirds in the last campaign.

Durham CC star Ryan Pringle was the guest of honour at Seaton, handing out trophies to the next generation.

The main award of the evening went to Harry Cook, with the homegrown 14-year-old walking away with the TN Horsman Trophy after being named as the Best Junior at the club.

Cook starred for the U15s with some impressive displays over the season, and also featured regularly for the thirds, with a last wicket knock of 32 not out at Saltburn which clinched a victory a particular highlight.

Cook’s consistency with the bat saw him pick up the U15’s Manager Award for batting, with team-mates Joseph Cushlow and Sam Milburn landing the Bowling and Overall Manager’s Player of the Year trophies.

The U11’s Manager’s Player of the Year was Joel Holvey, with Ben Pattison and Rhys Greig taking away the batting and bowling awards respectively.

Josh Marshall won the Manager’s Player of the year for the U13s, with Thom Windsor and Ellis Taylor the best with bat and ball, while the U17’s honours went to Joseph Cushlow, as the Manager’s Player of the Year, and Joe Little and Jack Bond crowned as best batsman and bowler respectively.

The award for the Most Outstanding Junior Performance in Senior Cricket went to Jack Bond, Thom Windsor won the Littlefair Trophy for being the most consistent performer and Luke Allison’s overall attitude on and off the field was enough to win him the Ellwood Trophy.

The Major Wright award was given to Josh Bell, and the President’s Trophy was picked up by Luke Rowntree.

Seaton chairman Brian Weatherill said: “The club is going from strength to strength, and we are delighted with the young talent which is coming through the ranks.

“A large proportion of the first team have come through the junior sections, and when you see the number of juniors who are representing the senior sides it is clear there is a natural progression into the first team as long as they keep developing.

“A lot of hard work goes into developing these young players, the coaching team deserve a lot of credit and it is fantastic to see their efforts rewarded.”