E4's Tattoo Fixers looking for North East ink disasters

Do you have an embarrassing tattoo? Well you could be in luck, as Channel 4's Tattoo Fixers are looking for people to appear on the show.

Participants will get the chance to have a regrettable tattoo covered up by one of the top three ink artists in the UK.

Jay Hutton, Steven Porter and Alice Perrin promise to transform ugly tats into magnificent works of art, which they say will “leave participants speechless”.

So far the show has seen misspelt phrases, ex-partners' names and even soap star lookalikes cropping up in the pop-up parlour in East London.

In the last series, one woman even asked to have TV host Noel Edmonds tattooed on her leg.

Anyone interested in taking part should email producers Studio Lambert HERE, including a picture.