Easter bank holiday bin days - when do you need to put out yours for collection?

Householders will not need to worry about when to put out their bins over the Easter break.

Hartlepool Borough Council will continue to collect bins tomorrow, Good Friday.

It operates a Tuesday to Friday collection regime each week, so bank holiday Mondays will have no effect and it will be business as usual for the rest of the week.

The opening times for its recycling centre can be found here and it will be open across the four-day holiday.

Across County Durham, bin collections will remain the same over the Easter bank holiday period.

A spokesman for Durham County Council said: "Householders should put out their refuse, recycling and garden waste bins at the kerbside on their normal collection day.

"This includes Good Friday - April 14 - when refuse and recycling crews are working as usual.

"Residents wanting to know their bin collection days can enter their house number and postcode into My Durham, which is on every web page."

The authority's Customer Access Points and customer surgeries will be closed over Easter, with offices closing today and reopening at 8.30am on Tuesday April 17.

For more details about bin collections in the county click here with the opening times for its recycling centres here.

A full rundown of opening times for the council's services over Easter is available here and its website for all information is www.durham.gov.uk.