Edinburgh festival comedians all set for Ha-Ha-Hartlepool event

Get ready to laugh your socks off following the announcement of an exciting new comedy festival for Hartlepool.

Fifteen top comics from around the world will give audiences an early taste of the acts they will perform at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival just a month later at the Ha-Ha-Hartlepool Festival of Laughs.

Brennan Reece

The new event is being staged by Hartlepool Families First to raise much-needed funds.

Charity manager Paul Thompson said: “We have managed to get 15 acts who are all going to be performing in Edinburgh to come to Hartlepool exactly a month before and perform their stuff here.

“Some of these names are very well established on the comedy circuit and have also done a lot of live TV and panel shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.”

The line-up includes two comedians from Canada, one performer from New Zealand and Big Howard, Little Howard, the world’s first human-cartoon comedy act that have performed in front of the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance.

Jessica Fostekew

He will be performing two shows during the festival; one aimed at families, the other strictly for adults.

In previous years, Hartlepool Families First has held an open air cinema to generate funds for its work.

But this year they have decided to do something different.

Paul explained: “For the last year we have done some comedy nights at One77. They have been immensely successful and we have had some big names come to Hartlepool.

Canadian comic Chris Betts

“We thought instead of doing an open air cinema we would do a full weekend of comedy.

“We have also attempted to make the festival affordable given the pinch that everyone is feeling at present.”

The bill also includes Teessider Patrick Monahan, Jessica Fostekew, who has appeared on shows including Have I got News For You?, and Brennan Reece, the 2015 English Comedian of the Year.

It wil also feature laughter yoga sessions.

The festival will run at One77 in York Road from Friday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9.

Tickets are £5 for the children’s comedy, £10 for an evening ticket or £25 for an unlimited weekend pass.

For details see the website www.festivaloflaughs.co.uk