Education day is set to focus on history of Heugh Battery Museum

An educational open day is being held at one of the most important historical sites in Hartlepool.

The event at Heugh Battery Museum comes as schools approach the culmination of four years of special commemoration of the Great War in 2018.

To mark the occasion, the Heugh Battery Museum is hosting an open day for teachers on Tuesday, May 9, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

The event which will take place at the museum on Moor Terrace, Headland, will showcase the museum’s offer to schools on the subject of the war both at home and abroad.

The Heugh Battery Museum is situated on the site of the only First World War battlefield in Britain, where soldiers bravely defended the towns of Hartlepool and West Hartlepool against three German battlecruisers during the Bombardment of the town in 1914.

The Heugh Battery’s open day aims to inform teachers about the museum’s comprehensive school offering.

It also hopes to provide teaching staff with an opportunity to discuss with the museum’s volunteers the ways in which the museum can help to supplement any work schools are undertaking around the First World War.

The museum provides a range of hands-on and interactive workshops for school children to participate in.

The workshops not only touch on the subject of history, but include other curriculum areas such as design, nutrition, language and geography.

Diane Stephens, manager of The Heugh Battery Museum, said their workshops provide an interactive learning experience for youngsters.

She said: “Our educational workshops are loved by schools as they make learning about World War One enjoyable and thought-provoking.

“Children have the opportunity to handle objects such as hand grenades, rifles and the uniform soldiers would have worn. “They will leave really understanding the reality of life as a soldier serving their country during the Great War.”

She added: “We really hope teachers seize the opportunity to come along to our open day for a complimentary tour of the museum to find out more about what we have to offer.”

Refreshments will be provided on arrival at the museum on the day.

Teachers interested in attending the open day are advised to book their places as soon as possible.

Places can be booked by contacting the Heugh Battery Museum directly by emailing: info@heughbattery.co.uk or calling: 01429 270 746.

For more information on the musuem visit: http://www.heughbattery.co.uk/