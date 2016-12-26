Advent Mission: Pupils’ collections help those in need at Christmas

Pupils at a Hartlepool school have been collecting food for families in need across the town.

St Cuthbert’s RC School Family started with empty boxes for the food bank as an Advent Mission.

Then each day an item of food was placed in to each box by a class member until they were eventually filled full of food.

The food was collected to help families across Hartlepool who are experiencing difficulties at this time of year.

Headteacher Joanne Wilson said: “The children really enjoyed their Advent Mission and the gift of helping others.

“We prayed for all those who do not feel the joy of Christmas and sent cards to elderly people at Queens Meadow nursing home. The children visited them and sang carols.

“We are very proud of the children and their Christmas gift to others.”