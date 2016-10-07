All now ‘Good’ with school’s report

Staff and pupils at a Billingham school are celebrating after receiving an improved Ofsted report.

Northfield School and Sports College was judged ‘Good’ across the board, from the effectiveness of its leadership to the quality of its teaching.

Inspectors found the Thames Road school has “improved substantially” since its last inspection in early 2014, which resulted in an overall “requires improvement” judgement.

The report comes on the back of the school’s GCSE results, which saw 46 per cent of pupils achieve at least one A* or A grade.

“Pupils think highly of their school and are proud to belong to it,” wrote Ofsted’s lead inspector John Paddick.

“Good teaching, learning and assessment, particularly in Years 10 and 11, enable pupils to progress well.

“Pupils take a pride in their appearance and conduct themselves in a mature and sensible manner in lessons and around the school. They are polite, welcoming and helpful.”

The report went on to say pupils “succeed both personally and academically” and describes staff morale as “outstanding”.

Headteacher, Craig Walker, said: “I am very pleased and proud that the hard work of our students, staff, governors and parents has been recognised by Ofsted and I’m sure anyone reading our report will be impressed with the many positive comments about the school.

“There are so many positives ... but I am particularly pleased with the comments about pupils succeeding both personally and academically whilst at the school, and about the vast majority of our parents being positive about the quality of education we provide.”

“I am sure that we will be able to use the report to continue our journey towards excellence in all areas.”

Northfield’s success means that almost 70 per cent of secondary school pupils in Stockton-on-Tees now attend schools that are rated “Good” or “Outstanding” by Ofsted.

Councillor Ann McCoy, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “We’re delighted with this Ofsted report and I’d like to congratulate staff, governors, pupils, parents and carers at Northfield as they have all played a part in this well-deserved success.

“We work closely with our schools to ensure all of our children and young people are given every opportunity to fulfil their potential, and have a strong platform from which to realise their dreams, aspirations and ambitions.

“This year’s record GCSE results and the significant improvements being made across our secondary schools are hugely encouraging and we are doing a great deal of work to make sure we keep this going in the right direction.”