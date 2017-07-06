Are you in these old shots of Hartlepool school days

They say they’re your best days - but who remembers these golden oldie photos of Hartlepool students enjoying their time at school?
What about this 2008 image of pupils at St John Vianney RC Primary? Were you a pupil?
Or maybe you were among the youngsters pictured in this 2007 photo taken at Owton Manor Primary School? If so, get in touch and re-live the memories.
Pperhaps you can identify the year - or some of the people in the picture - from this undated shot at Hart Primary School?
It’s 22 years since this photo was taken of Ward Jackson Primary School pupils in a session introducing toddlers to sporting activities.
Is there anyone in the shot you recognise? If you have any memories to share, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk