Are you in these old shots of Hartlepool school days

They say they’re your best days - but who remembers these golden oldie photos of Hartlepool students enjoying their time at school?

What about this 2008 image of pupils at St John Vianney RC Primary? Were you a pupil?

Ward Jackson Primary School pupils in 1995.

Or maybe you were among the youngsters pictured in this 2007 photo taken at Owton Manor Primary School? If so, get in touch and re-live the memories.

Pperhaps you can identify the year - or some of the people in the picture - from this undated shot at Hart Primary School?

It’s 22 years since this photo was taken of Ward Jackson Primary School pupils in a session introducing toddlers to sporting activities.

Is there anyone in the shot you recognise? If you have any memories to share, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Rift House Primary School pupils are all smiles in 2007.