Aspiring Hartlepool golfers link up with pro on scholarship programme

Up and coming golfers at a Hartlepool college will have top equipment and the advice of a professional to help improve their game after bosses holed a link up with The Wynyard Club.

As part of the Dyke House Sports & Technology College’s scholarship programme, which works closely with consultant and European Tour pro Graeme Storm, the golf scholars will regularly travel across the A689 to work at one of the finest courses in the North-East.

Hartlepool golfer Graeme Storm

The Elite Development Squad scheme at Dyke House has enjoyed success on greens and fairways over the last four years.

Jack Ainscough has just started his first year at Colorado State University in America after becoming an England international and recording a long list of achievements during his time at Dyke House.

Will Skipp has won numerous honours and represented English Schools’ to join a long line of county successes, while Jack Burton and Amy Sutheran will be teeing off at the Junior British Masters on Tuesday at Close House.

Now Dyke House has confirmed its most promising golfers will be heading to Wynyard to work on their swing, as they prepare to enter national competitions.

Students on Dyke House Sports & Technology Colleges scholarship programme work with golfer Graeme Storm.

Storm, who won the South Africa Open by beating Rory McIlroy in January, said: “Dyke House is very pleased to be associated with The Wynyard Club.

“The simulator and golf performance centre gives the students an excellent opportunity to be able to work on their game all year round regardless of the weather.”

Wynyard, where some of the biggest names on the European Tour played for the Seve Trophy in 2005, has an impressive driving range to go with the championship course and performance studio.

As part of the partnership, Wynyard will supply support from PGA coaches Andrew Betts and James Harper to work with the students on a regular basis as well as the tips they will receive from Storm.

Wynyard’s director of golf Chris Mounter said: “We see it as a great move for Dyke House to be based out of Wynyard this year, making use of our first class practice facilities and GC2 Simulator Room to help give instant feedback to the students.

“The club is keen to work closely with Graeme and Dyke House to hopefully attract more juniors into golf and feed through to more elite players for the programme.”

As well as the sessions at Wynyard, Dyke House will also be taking golfers up to St Andrew’s next month for the Dunhill Links Championship.