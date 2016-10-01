College open event for Year 11 pupils

Prospective students looking to start courses in September next year are being invite to attend a college open evening next week.

The Peterlee campus of East Durham College is opening its doors to Year 11 pupils and their parents and guardians for an evening event.

The event will take place between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday, October 5.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to find out about a host of vocational courses, apprenticeships, the A-level offering at East Durham Sixth Form, the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy and the college’s specialist construction centre, The Technical Academy.

Principal Suzanne Duncan said: “This is a great opportunity to come and find out more about our fantastic course offering here at the college, directly from the staff members that would be teaching you if you chose to join a course with us from next September.

“The evening will give parents the chance to come along and help their children explore all of the options available to them, before they make that important decision about their next step, after GCSEs.

“Our teaching and student services staff can help provide invaluable information, advice and guidance to put potential students on the right training path to lead to their career of choice.”

The college will also be holding an open evening at its new-look Houghall campus in Durham, which recently underwent a £12million redevelopment. This takes place on Wednesday, October 12, between 5pm and 7pm.

For more information on the open evenings, or courses at East Durham College, visit www.eastdurham.ac.uk or contact the student services team on 0191 518 8222.