Dyke House School students win Oxbridge places

School chiefs say they have had a successful year for A-level results.

Bosses say students at Dyke House have made great progress across the board with their A-level results, indicating a strong year on year improvement on 2016 in terms of grade averages across the board.

As with last year over 90% of students gained a place at university, with nearly two thirds securing places at their first-choice universities while 28% secured a place at a highly selective university including Oxford, Cambridge and the chance to study medicine.

Dyke House is one of ten secondary academies operated by Northern Education Trust (NET), four of which have a sixth form. NET is a multi-academy trust, which has a growing reputation for improving schools through a combination of strong, visionary leadership, high quality teaching and learning and highly effective governance.

The impact of this combination is very evident in Dyke House’s A-level results. Outcomes in English, Mathematics, Chemistry and Further Mathematics were particularly strong with many students gaining top grades. In Further Mathematics 100% of students gained the top grade of A* and over 57% of Chemistry candidates gained an A or A* grade.

Additionally, many students who hope to go on to higher education have met or exceeded their conditional offers which is in keeping with NET’s aim of helping young people gain access to the UK's most selective universities.

Chiefs say that within these results there are some outstanding individual performances, and this is a very proud moment for the school as for the very first time since the sixth form opened, two students were accepted to study at Oxford and Cambridge.



Will Addison gained three A* grades in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics and will be studying Natural Sciences at Cambridge.

Tom Clennett achieved three A* grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Chemistry and will be studying Chemistry at Oxford University.

Lily Grant achieved 2A*s and 1A in Politics, English Literature and Geography and will be studying Liberal Arts at Durham University.

Andrew Busby achieved 3 A*s and 1 A in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and will be studying Natural Sciences at Durham University.

Alongside these outstanding results, two students – Kate Hardy and Jonathan Totty – were accepted to study Medicine at Newcastle University, after achieving A*AB in their A-levels.

Andrew Jordon, executive principal, is delighted to offer his congratulations and thanks to his teaching staff and students for the dedication and commitment they have shown: "Results like these, which demonstrate strong and sustained year on year improvement, make all the hard work worthwhile.

"It is so gratifying to have played a part in helping our excellent students gain life changing outcomes.

"Our 2017 A-level results are further proof of Dyke House’s growing reputation for providing the best in sixth form education.”

Ian Kershaw, chief executive of Northern Education Trust, added: “I am so delighted to see results like these from a sixth form which has only been established since September 2014.

"It is an amazing step forward for the Dyke House community when students are enabled to secure places at some of the most selective universities in Britain.

"It demonstrates that with strong leadership, high quality teaching and the right commitment from our students, anything is possible. Dyke House students and all academy staff are to be congratulated.”

Northern Education Trust, which is a not-for- profit charity, operates within the North-East and North-West of England and works with schools only by invitation. It was formed in September 2012 and currently sponsors ten secondary and ten primary academies.