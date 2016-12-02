East Durham College engineering course up and running

The first set of students on a college’s new engineering course are in place.

The Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Mechanical Engineering has been launched at East Durham College.

It is being run in partnership with the University of Sunderland and will see students studying at the college’s construction and engineering campus, The Technical Academy on Peterlee’s South West Industrial Estate.

It is aimed at students on an Advanced Apprenticeship programme, Higher Apprenticeship programme or who are considering a career in engineering.

East Durham College director of employer engagement, Anthony Mills, said he is delighted to be able to offer the new course and hailed it as an exciting time for engineering at the education facility.

“We are really proud to be able to welcome our first set of students on to this new and exciting course,” he said.

“It’s also fantastic for us to have the opportunity to work alongside the University of Sunderland once again to develop another higher education course to the Peterlee area and to benefit local employers and students.

“There is a long tradition of engineering and manufacturing in the region and that looks set to continue as future employment opportunities for these discipline will continue to grow locally over the next five years.”

The University of Sunderland Engineering HNC qualification is designed to provide highly specialist, work-related qualifications in engineering.

It gives the college learners the knowledge, understanding and skills that they need to prepare for employment or further university study.