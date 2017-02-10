English University offering £15k grant to study PHD in chocolate

A university is seeking doctoral candidates to undertake a PHD - in CHOCOLATE.

The University of the West of England is offering a £15,000-per-year grant to study the genetic factors that influence the flavour of Britain's favourite treat.

According to the prospectus, the successful candidate will study how the fermentation of cacao beans leads to specific flavour profiles.

The three-year position has been created in response to demand from the chocolate industry for more forensic knowledge of different cocoa strains.

Candidates have until February 27 to apply to the university's Faculty of Health and Applied Sciences in Bristol.