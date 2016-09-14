Hartlepool college building elite sports squad

A promising footballer and gifted golfer are the latest additions to a Hartlepool college’s sports scholarship scheme.

Dyke House Sports & Technology College’s Elite Development Squad programme has welcomed another batch of talented athletes after a fresh intake of Year 7s.

And former Holy Trinity pupils Will Cain and Jack Burton are the two who have joined the 37-strong top tier of the squad, with a healthy group of others below challenged to join them.

Will, 11, has played for Sunderland AFC’s academy for the last few years and only last month he was one of five invited from AC Milan’s summer training camp at Seaton Carew Sports and Social Club to travel over to Italy next year.

Before that time comes around, however, Will begins life at Dyke House, where he will be coached by former Sunderland and Middlesbrough footballers Julio Arca, Gary Bennett, Keiron Brady and Dean Gordon of Back 2 Basics.

He said: “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with all the staff and other students on the scheme.

“I hope to have great achievements over the next five years. I am really pleased to be selected and I will work hard and enjoy the opportunity.”

Jack has progressed quickly over the last couple of years. He has become a regular on the Durham scene and only last week he won the Macdonalds Hotels Junior Tour Golf final at Linden Hall.

He has qualified for the Wee Wonders final in successive years at St Andrew’s too.

The 11-year-old Seaton Carew Golf Club member said: “I am really looking forward to getting started.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, working alongside European Tour pro Graeme Storm and coach Andrew Betts. I think it will really improve my golf.”

This will be the fourth year of the Elite Development Squad and among the higher achievers have been Jack Ainscough and Harvey Kerridge, who have gone on to earn England recognition at golf and karate.

Footballer Jack Gibson has headed over to America this summer to start an American university sports scholarship. He has become the first Dyke House student to do so.

And professional footballer Harry Chapman is on loan at Sheffield United from Middlesbrough after leaving Dyke House a couple of years ago. He has also earned England recognition.

There is an open evening at Dyke House on Tuesday, September 20, at 6pm.