Hartlepool college staff and students make foodbank donation

Staff and students at a Hartlepool college have been collecting non-perishable items for a charitable organisation to help support families in need within the local communities.

Over 750 items were donated by High Tunstall College of Science throughout December to Hartlepool Foodbank.

These were then distributed throughout the area before Christmas.

The college’s foodbank initiative ended with the celebration of ‘Christmas Jumper Day’ to support the Save the Children charity.

All staff and students were encouraged to wear a festive sweater for the day and make a £1 donation to the charity.

So far donations are totalling more than £300, which will go towards working with children in need around the world.

College teacher Jonathan Turner, who co-ordinated both initiatives, said: “It is important that our college can raise awareness of the foodbank initiative within Hartlepool and the fantastic service they provide during difficult times for many families across the town and within our local communities.

“The response from both staff and students has been phenomenal. Students from across all houses within the college have been involved and donated items which will be a big help to the local foodbank.

“We are proud as a college to support local schemes within Hartlepool.

“It was also great to see so many staff and students wearing Christmas jumpers in support of Save the Children. “I am delighted with the amount of money we have raised so far.

“I would like to thank all of those who have been involved, well done ‘Team Tunstall’.”