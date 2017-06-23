Hartlepool school celebrates Fairtrade status

A Hartlepool school is celebrating after achieving its ‘Fairachiever’ status once again.

Clavering Primary School has had its ‘Fairachiever School’ status renewed, meaning the school is at the highest level of the Fairtrade Foundation’s ‘Fairtrade Schools Award Scheme’.

Having supported Fairtrade for a number of years, Clavering Primary School was praised by The Fairtrade Foundation for the way it has integrated Fairtrade into its curriculum plan across the key stages.

Pupils were also praised for their work demonstrating their understanding of what Fairtrade is, with some pupils forming a Clavering Fairtrade Steering Group to promote Fairtrade through the school’s website and social media.

Headteacher Helen O’Brien said: “Every year, our pupil-led Fairtrade Steering Group, working with Mr McAvoy and Miss Dent, come up with brilliant ways to take action for Fairtrade and our staff always respond fantastically to the challenge to teach about Fairtrade in new, creative and inspiring ideas.”

The Fairtrade Foundation was also impressed with how Clavering promotes Fairtrade beyond the school community, calling their efforts ‘commendable’.

Deputy headteacher Neil McAvoy said: “This is an award that every member of the Clavering family can be proud of.

“Every year, our Fairtrade lessons and initiatives are supported by families, children and staff members across the school.

“From my first-hand experiences working in sub-Saharan Africa, I know that Fairtrade doesn’t just change lives, it saves lives; this is a message that Clavering pupils understand and fantastically respond to in the actions that they take to learn about and promote Fairtrade.”

Clavering will be one of a number of local schools participating in the Hartlepool Fairtrade Steering Group’s first-ever ‘Schools’ Fairtrade Fair’ on Friday, June 23, at the Art Gallery on Church Square in Hartlepool.

For more information, contact Martin Green at: magreenbq@aol.com