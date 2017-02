High Tunstall College of Science in Hartlepool is closed today (Thursday, February 2) because of a major water leak.

The secondary school in Elwick Road posted messages on its website and social media pages to let students and parents know.

The school said on its Twitter account: "We will be closed to students on Thurs 2nd Feb due to a major water leak. Staff to attend as normal."

But it has announced it will re-open tomorrow (Friday).