Hartlepool school in collection drive for town foodbank

Kind youngsters from a Hartlepool school are helping those less fortunate by donating food to people in need.

Children who go to Sacred Heart Primary School, in Hart Lane, held a collection for the town’s foodbank.

Sacred Heart pupil Samuel Wilderspin presents food items to foodbank coordinator Abi Knowles.

Items collected were put together during a special assembly at the school and will now be passed on to the organisation.

Amanda Howell, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “The response from the children has been absolutely fabulous.

“We held our family fast day on Friday, where people around the world don’t eat and give money they would’ve spent to the less fortunate.

“That raised £163.63, but the reaction to the food collection drive has been just staggering too.

“We’ve been running it since Monday and it’s amazing how many items have been donated.

“There’s tea, coffee, sugar, biscuits, cereals, tins of beans and spaghetti. Everything you can think of really.”

Ms Howell added that management at the school had been impressed by the work of children to help out those in need.

“Our work for the Catholic Agency For Overseas Development is important but the children are also aware that there is poverty on their doorstep and that they are very, very fortunate.

“What our pupils have done is staggering.”

Hartlepool Foodbank co-ordinator Abi Knowles said: “The school’s donation is brilliant. It’s a really good collection which will go towards helping a lot of people.

“We like to say that the foodbank is Hartlepool people helping other Hartlepool people and that’s what this is.

“There are lots of different reasons people come to use our service all year round and Harvest time is a really busy one.

“We’ve got another few collections this week from schools and we’re really grateful for the help.”

Abi added that demand for food parcels is as high as it’s ever been in Hartlepool.

“It would be great if we didn’t have to provide the service but right now we are giving out about 60 parcels a week, some of which will be for single people and others for a whole family,” she said.

“We just want people in the town to know we are there.”

Food or cash donations can be given to the foodbank’s office in Church Street in Hartlepool or at its warehouse in Middleton Grange.

For more information on Hartlepool Foodbank call 01429 598 404.