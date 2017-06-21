Hartlepool school pupils get ready to perform Jungle Book

Pupils at a Hartlepool school have taken inspiration from a classic children’s novel for their summer performance.

Children at the performing arts club of Lynnfield Primary School in the town are set to showcase their version of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, which was later made into a cartoon film by Disney, later this week.

Lynnfield Primary School pupil who play the part of Vultures. Picture by FRANK REID

Youngsters have been hard at work in rehearsals and have donned their colourful costumes ahead of taking to the stage.

The production is being put on by Dance Fit Crew (DFC).

A spokesman for the school: “DFC is Lynnfield Primary School’s very own performing arts club that has seen fantastic success over the years and this year is no different.

“We try to offer the children the same opportunities as any other dance club, but offer this all free of charge.

Lynnfield Primary School pupil Rahat Islam who played Mowgli. Picture by FRANK REID

“This year we are performing our very own adaptation of the jungle book.

“It tells the story of Mowgli, a young boy who has been raised in the jungle by a family of wolves.

“He is forced to travel through the jungle when the menacing Shere Khan threatens him and his wolf pack.

“On his travel through the jungle he meets Baloo the bear and king Louie who is wanting to know the secret of fire.

Lynnfield Primary School pupil James Hall who plays the part of Shere Khan with the adoption certificate of the Tiger they have adopted Picture by FRANK REID

“As things get out of hand and the jungle is plunged into flames Mowgli realises that it is the destructive power of man that has made Shere Khan hate man so much.

“This is all set to well know songs both from the well know film adaptation and the current charts.

“Due to the message delivered through this story we felt it necessary to give something back to these beautiful creatures so DFC have adopted a tiger.

“We are all very excited for this show and the school is buzzing with excitement.”

Lynnfield Primary School pupil Monkeys Ruby Thornton, Jayden Nicholson, Toni-Leigh Bowler, Joh Best, Kera Hewitson and Sophie Riley. Picture by FRANK REID

The play will be performed to parents and carers on Thursday and Friday.