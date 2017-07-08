Hartlepool school pupils put on Shakespeare comedy play

Children at a Hartlepool school have taken inspiration from the Bard for their leavers play.

Pupils at Lynnfield Primary in the town have performed William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream after weeks of rehearsals.

Statues Dylan Jeffrey (left) and Johnathon Murphy from Lynnfield Primary School's production of A Midsummers Night Dream. Picture by FRANK REID

Almost 50 youngsters from Year Six have been involved in the production which has furthered their studies of English literature.

Trudi Leighton-Fraser, a Year Six teacher and English leader at the school, told the Mail: “We’ve been rehearsing things for four or five weeks and there are 47 children involved altogether.

“Not all are performing, with some behind the scenes as well.

“I’ve got to say they’ve absolutely loved doing it.

James Hall (Oberon) In Lynnfield Primary School's production of A Midsummers Night Dream. Picture by FRANK REID

“We’ve re-written Shakespeare for ourselves and introduced some modern pop songs and even a texting scene, which we think brings it up to date.

“We’ve also been looking at other texts by Shakespeare, such as Macbeth.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which is a comedy, was first performed in the early 1600s.

It portrays the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons.

Caitlin Shallow plays Titania In Lynnfield Primary School's production of A Midsummers Night Dream. Picture by FRANK REID

These include the adventures of four young Athenian lovers and a group of six amateur actors (called the mechanicals) who are controlled and manipulated by the fairies who inhabit the forest in which most of the play is set.

Ms Leighton-Fraser added: “This is being put on as part of our leavers’ performance instead of doing an assembly.

“We’re really pleased with how the children have taken to things.”

Fayij Ahmed plays Puck In Lynnfield Primary School's production of A Midsummers Night Dream. Picture by FRANK REID

The Swooning Girls In Lynnfield Primary School's production of A Midsummers Night Dream. Picture by FRANK REID