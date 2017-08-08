Hartlepool school pupils take part in university challenge

Schoolchildren spent a day at university as they took part in a series of complex challenges.

Twelve Year 9 students from High Tunstall College of Science in Hartlepool were at the University of Teesside to take part in a regional Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem) competition.

They were organised into pairs and then put into a team of four with two students from another school.

Each team had to complete three out of four challenges throughout the day; E-fit, vehicle challenge, medical diagnostics and a robotic challenge.

The E-fit challenge required students to use computer software to recreate the face of a criminal in a fake crime scene acted out by some students and teachers.

Another challenge was medical diagnostics, where students had to use medical information to diagnose illnesses and injuries.

At the end of the day certificates, wooden plaques and trophies were awarded to the winners of each challenge and the overall winners.

High Tunstall students were in the team who were successful in the vehicle challenge, the medical diagnostics challenge and the robotic challenge.

When the final points were announced, one High Tunstall student was in the team which came overall runners-up and two students were in third place overall.

Robin Walker, second in the Discovery Faculty at High Tunstall, said: “The day was enjoyed by all of the students and provided them with the opportunity to work with students from other schools.

“Congratulations to all of the students that were involved.”