Hartlepool schools' Sats results

The Key Stage 2 tables are being published today this is how Hartlepool is looking.

The table shows:

A. The number of pupils on roll eligible for assessment in National Curriculum Key Stage 2 tests this year.

B.The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading.

C. The average progress score in reading.

D. The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in writing (this is assessed by teachers).

E. Average progress score in writing.

F. The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in maths.

G. Average progress score in maths.

H. The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

HARTLEPOOL

Barnard Grove Primary School 43 56% 1.2 79% 2.5 70% 1.2 53%

Brougham Primary School 45 51% -0.5 87% 4.3 82% 3.0 51%

Clavering Primary School 47 77% -1.0 94% 1.6 89% 0.9 68%

Eldon Grove Academy Hartlepool 60 65% -1.3 83% 2.1 67% -1.1 57%

Eskdale Academy Hartlepool 22 41% -3.0 86% 4.1 36% -3.6 27%

Fens Primary School Hartlepool 56 63% -2.7 68% -3.2 70% -1.9 52%

Golden Flatts Primary School 24 63% -1.0 71% -1.5 71% 0.0 58%

Grange Primary School TS25 37 54% 2.2 76% 5.9 65% 2.1 51%

Greatham CofE Primary School 15 80% 2.7 80% 3.5 87% 3.4 73%

Hart Primary School 13 85% 4.4 92% 5.4 62% 0.1 54%

Holy Trinity Church of England (Aided) 30 70% -1.7 77% -0.4 60% -3.4 57%

Jesmond Gardens Community Primary 45 44% -3.4 53% -2.3 58% -1.3 29%

Kingsley Primary School 59 69% -1.5 59% -4.2 64% -3.0 46%

Lynnfield Primary School 44 57% 1.6 73% 2.8 66% 2.6 34%

Rift House Primary School 22 50% -2.2 77% 3.5 82% 2.6 50%

Rossmere Primary School 40 50% -3.8 75% 1.4 53% -2.5 40%

Sacred Heart RC Primary School 61 84% 1.2 69% -3.5 82% 0.1 62%

St Aidan's CofE Memorial Primary 38 82% 3.1 84% 3.3 84% 2.4 68%

St Bega's RC Primary School 16 63% -0.2 69% 0.4 75% 2.2 50%

St Cuthbert's RC Primary School 43 60% 0.9 70% 0.7 72% 1.2 47%

St Helen's Primary School 29 72% -2.3 69% -0.9 59% -3.1 52%

St John Vianney RC Primary School 28 93% 8.3 100% 7.4 100% 9.3 93%

St Joseph's RC Primary School 17 88% 5.8 82% 3.1 71% 4.0 53%

St Peter's Elwick Church of England 11 100% 4.0 82% 0.4 100% 2.8 82%

St Teresa's RC Primary School 44 61% -1.5 91% 2.2 75% -0.8 52%

Stranton Primary School Hartlepool 43 56% 0.8 72% 1.0 88% 3.3 49%

Throston Primary School Hartlepool 55 78% 0.4 84% 2.6 80% 0.5 62%

Ward Jackson Primary School 10 40% -2.1 30% -7.0 50% -2.5 10%

West Park Primary School 44 86% 4.7 89% 2.0 89% 3.0 84%

West View Primary School 40 73% -0.6 85% 2.4 60% 0.3 50%

EAST DURHAM

Acre Rigg Academy 68 63% 1.4 87% 3.6 69% 2.7 53%

Blackhall Colliery Primary School 33 61% -1.0 79% 2.0 70% -0.7 45%

Cotsford Junior School 33 82% -0.4 79% -1.9 82% 1.4 67%

Deaf Hill Primary School Trimdon 20 55% -0.4 85% 3.5 90% 5.3 55%

Dene House Primary School 37 73% 1.1 78% 2.1 73% 1.1 59%

Easington CofE Primary School 13 62% -3.0 85% 2.3 69% -1.2 46%

Easington Colliery Primary School 71 65% 0.3 65% -0.2 72% 1.2 49%

Hesleden Primary School 14 64% -1.3 86% 2.2 86% -0.7 64%

Howletch Lane Primary School 57 72% -0.6 74% -0.1 68% 1.3 49%

Hutton Henry CofE (Controlled) Primary 11 45% -1.2 73% -0.3 82% 0.2 45%

Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic 21 67% -1.7 86% 0.8 67% -1.8 48%

Our Lady of the Rosary Roman Catholic 45 60% -3.3 67% -0.2 56% -3.8 47%

Our Lady Star of the Sea 16 75% 1.3 69% -3.6 75% 0.4 56%

St Godric's Roman Catholic 29 79% 2.3 90% 1.6 72% -0.7 69%

St Joseph's Roman Catholic, Blackhall, 12 33% -2.6 67% 3.3 33% -4.1 17%

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary, Wingate, 13 85% 6.1 69% 1.0 77% 3.6 62%

St William's Roman Catholic, Trimdon, 11 91% 2.8 82% 0.1 73% 0.0 73%

Seascape Primary School 36 44% -4.1 53% -3.1 42% -4.0 22%

Shotton Hall Primary School 60 65% -0.9 62% -4.4 63% -1.9 47%

Shotton Primary School 46 78% 2.3 91% 4.3 61% 0.3 54%

Thornley Primary School 13 100% 6.5 85% -3.0 100% 6.0 85%

Trimdon Junior School 40 63% -2.2 73% -1.2 68% -0.9 53%

Wheatley Hill Community Primary School 28 75% 3.2 82% 2.4 89% 3.3 64%

Wingate Junior School 42 60% -2.8 79% -0.6 67% -2.5 55%

Yohden Primary School 20 55% -0.5 75% 0.9 95% 3.9 45%