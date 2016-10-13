Headteacher to retire after three decades of dedication to children’s learning

A primary school headteacher is to retire later this year after a career in education spanning 30 years.

Marian Fairley, who is in charge of Lynnfield Primary School in Hartlepool, will bow out in December after six years in the post.

She started her career in 1987 as a teacher at a Buckinghamshire primary school before going on to work in Leicester and Redcar.

Mrs Fairley was appointed deputy headteacher at a school in Middlesbrough in 2000 before finally moving to Lynnfield, becoming headteacher in 2010.

She said: “I have been very fortunate to enjoy a long career in education, but think the time is right to hand over the reins.

“There is no greater privilege than to work with children and help to shape their future lives.

“I will leave the profession with many fond memories of wonderful children and fantastic people I have met and worked with, and it will be a wrench to leave.”

Bosses at the school have praised Mrs Fairley for the performance in the role over the last six years and wished her well for the future.

They are set to meet to discuss the process of appointing a new headteacher to continue taking the school forward in the future.

Mark Tilling, chairman of governors, said: “In the time that I have known Marian she has been extremely committed to her job and has rightfully gained respect from all who have worked with her.

“I wish her a long and happy retirement which she fully deserves.

“The governing body of Lynnfield Primary School are now looking to appoint Mrs Fairley’s successor and will be meeting to discuss the next stages of this process.

“The governing body look forward to appointing the right person who will continue the developments we have seen at Lynnfield under her stewardship.”

The school’s history dates back to 1890, when it was first built in Murray Street, but moved to its present site in Grosvenor Street in 1986.

Mrs Fairley has highlighted its “calm and happy atmosphere where new starters, parents and visitors are welcomed in”.

Families are also encouraged to take a role in school life with invites to join in celebrations of work, watch performances and take part in Friday fun sessions within classes.

Its board of governors aim to make it an outstanding school.