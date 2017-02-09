Music gig aims to unite Hartlepool against prejudice

A music concert is set to bring unity to Hartlepool.

The town will be hosting a special Hartlepool in Unity gig to bring together music lovers and show the town will not tolerate prejudice and hatred.

Shrug, one of the bands at the Hartlepool in Unity concert.

Staged at The Town Hall Theatre on Friday, February 10, the show will feature four of the region’s best bands, Teesside band Shrug, Hartlepool’s The Menials, Tyneside’s Jazz Riot and the town’s very own White Negroes.

Stephen Thomas, co-organiser of the event, said: “I would like to thank the four bands for giving up their time and supporting the ‘Hartlepool in Unity’ gig.

“The aim of the concert is to unite people and remind everyone that Hartlepool as a town will not tolerate prejudice and hatred in any form.

“Hartlepool is proud of its reputation as a friendly and compassionate town and we all need to work together to ensure that it stays that way.

Hartlepool as a town will not tolerate prejudice or hatred in any form Stephen Thomas

“All of the bands are well known throughout the North East so it should be a cracking night. We’ve also kept ticket prices to a minimum to make it as affordable as possible for everyone.”

Co-organiser, Phil Swinburne, added: “Not only are these four great live bands but the theme of Unity has been inherent in their songs and music.

“The Menials original quirky, poppy rock will go down great and The White Negroes are probably the best live act this area has ever produced.

“With The Progmeister Steve Petch as MC, it’s going to be a great evening for a good cause.”

Tickets are £4 in advance from Christ Church Art Gallery and £4.50 on door.