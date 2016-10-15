Out-of-school holiday club’s activities for half-term week

An out-of-school holiday club in Hartlepool has lined up a number of activities over the half-term break.

Oscar’s, based at West Hartlepool Rugby Club on Catcote Road, has arranged various events for children aged three to 16 from Monday, October 24, to Friday, October 28.

Sandra Robinson, Hartlepool Council’s out of school co-ordinator said: “The team have put together an excellent programme which children should find really enjoyable.

“There will be sports and games, fun with food as well as trips to Summerhill and the cinema.

“There’s also a strong Hallowe’en theme with crafts, fun with pumpkins, puzzles, quizzes and a Hallowe’en party to round off the week.

“The emphasis is always on fun at Oscar’s and parents can relax knowing that their children are enjoying themselves and are in safe hands.”

The service, which has been running for more than 20 years, was recently hailed as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Parents are able drop off their children from 8am with breakfast provided on arrival. Kids then embark on an action-packed day of fun and thrills prior to being collected by parents before 5.45pm.

Oscar’s also operate an after-school service on weekdays which involves children being collected from school and transported to the Catcote Road centre where they take part in a wide range of educational and fun activities.

Anyone wishing to book, view Oscar’s or require further information, should email sandra.robinson@hartlepool.gov.uk or call 07771 936968.