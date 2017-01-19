Search

Revealed: The North East schools classed as under-performing by the government

How did your child's school do? Picture: Pixabay.

How did your child's school do? Picture: Pixabay.

0
Have your say

Here is a list of the North East schools listed among the 282 secondary schools in England found to be under-performing (defined as being below the Government's floor standard for 2016).

:: Academy 360 Sunderland

:: Apollo Studio Academy Peterlee

:: Ashington High School Ashington

:: Boldon School Boldon Colliery

:: Discovery School Newcastle upon Tyne

:: East Durham College Peterlee

:: Haughton Academy Darlington

:: Hetton School Houghton le Spring

:: Heworth Grange Comprehensive School Gateshead

:: Hillsview Academy Middlesbrough

:: Manor Community Academy Hartlepool

:: Middlesbrough College Middlesbrough

:: NCG Newcastle-upon-Tyne

:: North Shore Academy Stockton-on-Tees

:: Red House Academy Sunderland

:: Saint Peter's Catholic Voluntary Academy Middlesbrough

:: South Shields Community School South Shields

:: St Aidan's Church of England Academy Darlington

:: St Patrick's Catholic College, A Voluntary Catholic Academy Stockton-on-Tees

:: Thomas Hepburn Community Academy Gateshead

:: Unity City Academy Middlesbrough

:: Walbottle Campus Newcastle-upon-Tyne