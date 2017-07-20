School pupils’ artwork created as part of Venerable Bede project goes on display

Budding artists got the chance to have their work put on display for hundreds of people to see.

St Bede’s School in Peterlee worked with youngsters from Catholic primaries in the area on the Feast of St Bede’s Primary Award.

By GCSE student Anne Nicholson on display at St. Bede's school Peterlee. Picture by FRANK REID

Hundreds of pupils contributed throughout the school year to the initiative, with work going on show at St Bede’s.

The aim of the project was to further pupils’ understanding of the life of the Venerable Bede.

The school’s head of art Scott Pearson said: “Being a Catholic school, we went into the Catholic primaries which are our feeder schools to run individual projects through the year.

“As well as artwork, the project involved music as well.

“The display has just been a celebration of all of the primary school work that has gone on, but we have also used some of the work done by GCSE and A-level students too.”

The exhibition, which features paintings, drawings and stained glass work, has now been viewed by hundreds of people.

“There were 600 people at a music concert at the school and many came into the exhibition,” added Mr Pearson.

“Altogether there have been 250 students who’ve done something for it, which is amazing.

Work by GCSE pupil Katie Powell on display at St. Bede's school Peterlee. Picture by FRANK REID

“It’s really nice because a lot of the primary school students won’t have done too much artwork up to this point, so hopefully it has made them think a bit more about the subject.”

The schools involved in the project are St Joseph’s in Blackhall, Our Lady of the Rosary in Peterlee, Our Lady of Lourdes in Shotton, St Godric’s in Thornley, St Mary’s in Wingate, Our Lady Star of the Sea in Horden, St Cuthbert’s and Mary Magdelen, both of Seaham and St Joseph’s in Murton.

Art work on display at St. Bede's school Peterlee. Picture by FRANK REID

Artwork on on display at St. Bede's school Peterlee. Picture by FRANK REID

Art work from Level students Hanna Lowes (left) and Leah Jones on display at St. Bede's school Peterlee. Picture by FRANK REID

