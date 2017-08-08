School pupils’ flag design to be used in Kynren live action show

Pupils from a Peterlee school are flying high after one of their designs was named a winner in a flag competition.

Eleven Arches, the charity behind the open-air spectacular Kynren, invited primary and secondary schools from across County Durham to design a flag which captures the spirit of the open-air live action show.

Season Two of Kynren – ‘an epic tale of England’, which opened in July, returns this week with 10 remaining performances through August and September.

The competition saw entries flood in from schools across the region in a bid to see their creations brought to life. And it was Dene Community School which fought off competition from more than 100 entries to be crowned the winners.

The flag is now flying over the Kynren site, in Bishop Auckland, as thousands of visitors arrive to see the show throughout the summer.

Damien Boissinot, deputy executive producer, said: “It’s clear that the competition has really caught the imagination of the school community.

“A lot of time and effort went into each individual design which all captured different aspects of our production.

“It was so much fun to see all of the amazing designs coming in from pupils and schools from across the region and we thank all the pupils and schools who took part so enthusiastically.”

