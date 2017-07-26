‘Simply the best’ - Your tributes to retiring Hartlepool headteacher

Have your say

Heartwarming comments have been left in tribute to a Hartlepool headteacher who has retired after almost 40 years in education.

Jan Brough has stepped down at head of Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School, which she joined as assistant head in 2004.

Jan Brough with pupils as she retires as headteacher at Ward Jackson Primary school, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

She has been head at the school for the past decade.

Many parents, grandparents and former pupils of the school joined staff in a special worship on the last day of term to say their goodbyes.

“It has been a really emotional but happy day,” she said.

“I have enjoyed every single minute I have spent with the children.

“I’m sure I will be back, no-one ever truly leaves Ward Jackson.

“It will always have a special place in my heart.”

Readers left their own special messages for Jan on the Mail’s Facebook page.

Tracey Devonshire wrote: “Fantastic place to work will always be in my heart such a special headteacher.”

Clair Louise said: “What a fantastic headteacher, a lovely woman, Ward Jackson School was fab.

“All four of my children attended. Couldn’t have picked a better primary, Mrs Brough and staff were more than just teachers to us. Good luck Jan enjoy your time now.”

Gillian Brough added: “A lovely tribute to a lovely lady.”

Caz Coops wrote: “Mrs Brough is outstanding! Nothing but time and patience for all her pupils. Won’t be the same without her! Good Luck with the future Mrs Brough you will be missed.”

Amy Garside added: “What an absolutely amazing headteacher I will never forget what she did and the staff for me while I was there. Never met better people then them teachers at Ward Jackson. Good luck Mrs Brough.”

Yvonne Crone wrote: “Happy retirement Jan.”

Pam Collitt added: “Enjoy every minute of your well deserved retirement Jan.”

Dawn Hanson said: “Hope you have a very happy retirement, simply the best.”

And Janet Mann wrote: “Lovely lady I worked in kitchen on dinners happy retirement Jan.”

Jan added that she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, travelling and enjoying some time to herself.