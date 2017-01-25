Teachers delighted as caring school wins praise from Ofsted

Staff and children at a village primary are celebrating getting the thumbs up from Ofsted.

Inspectors at the education watchdog said they were impressed with St Mary’s RC Primary School in Wingate during a recent short visit.

St Mary's RC Primary School, Wingate, celebrate the school's Ofsted report.

The school was rated as good overall and inspectors noted how caring the pupils are.

Jane Lewin, headteacher at St Mary’s, said: “We are delighted with the report, particularly some of the comments about the ethos of the school.

“We have a very close staff team and we all have the children at the centre of everything we do.

“Being a smaller school we are able to create a lovely family atmosphere where everyone cares for each other.”

In their report the inspectors said: “Your pupils feel safe and secure at school because of the warm and caring atmosphere that you and your staff create.

“Older pupils set a good example to their younger peers through the work they do to organise play activities and the leadership they provide through the school council.

“Consequently, pupils enjoy coming to school and look forward to the varied and rich topics that your curriculum provides.”

Inspectors said the teachers know each pupil very well and adapt their teaching skilfully to meet individual needs.

“Thorough planning, in consultation with parents, has ensured that pupils’ needs are well met, allowing them to thrive and make good progress from their starting points.

“It was also noticeable how kind and caring pupils are to one another. One child said, ‘This school is like one big family.’” The inspectors went on to say everyone is proud of the progress which the school has made.

Governors at the school play an active role and the progress children make is good.

The report said: “Pupils make significantly better progress in reading and mathematics across Key Stage 2 than that seen nationally. Progress in writing is a little weaker. By the end of the key stage, the proportion of pupils working at the expected level is close to or above the national average.

“As a small school, you take a highly personalised approach and review the progress of each pupil on a termly basis. If their progress is less than expected, you provide good additional one-to-one or small-group support and check to see if they catch up quickly.

”The well-designed curriculum helps pupils to understand and respect one another’s rights. One parent stated, ‘Members of staff help my child to develop the skills and morals to become a well-rounded adult’.

“Pupils’ behaviour and conduct, both in lessons and at social times, is excellent. They are very respectful of their teacher and of one another.”