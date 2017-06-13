Teenage entrepreneur hoping to wow Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones

A teenage student is hoping to wow Dragons Den star Peter Jones to win a top accolade.

The 17-year-old Amelia-Jayne Chapman, from East Durham College, is one of the UK’s top six young entrepreneurs battling her way in a boardroom competition for the annual National Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 award tomorrow.

Amelia-Jayne Chapman.

Amelia and five other Peter Jones Enterprise Academy students from across the UK will present their ideas to Peter Jones CBE and a high profile panel of judges at the Dragons’ Den star’s HQ.

She is hoping to win one of the country’s highest accolades for young entrepreneurs plus £5,000 worth of investment, all in addition to becoming 2017’s ambassador for the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy.

Amelia says it has been great to put everything she has learned at the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy course into action.

She adds: ”I’m excited about presenting the business idea I’ve developed to Peter Jones and his panel of judges. “I’m sure I’ll learn a lot from the experience – and from my fellow finalists.”

Amelia-Jayne’s venture, Scribble, is a business where you can enjoy the creative, yet personal atmosphere created at your children’s parties.

The parties involve drawing tutorials and each drawing created will be printed on to numerous products at an extra charge, for example, cups, T-shirts and keyrings, so that children can come away from the party with their own individual creations.

Peter Jones CBE says he has been blown away by the thought, dedication and smart business thinking that the National Entrepreneur of the Year Awards finalists have demonstrated this year.

Jill Jones, Peter Jones Academy lecturer at East Durham College said: “We’re incredibly proud that Amelia Jayne is a finalist in this year’s National Entrepreneur of the Year Competition.”