Ten new recruits at council

Ten new environmental apprentices have joined Hartleppol Borough Council.

The recruitment comes as part of a scheme to proivde training and job opportunities to young local people.

The scheme, which is now in its fourth year, is a partnership between the council, Hartlepool College of Further Education (HCFE) Flagship Training Solutions and Job Centre Plus and since it began more than 50 young people have benefitted.

It also a part of a larger scheme, the council’s Youth Employment Initiative (YEI) which aims to prepare young people for the world of work.

“I’d like to welcome the latest intake of apprentices and I’m delighted the scheme is proving so successful,” said Councillor Marjorie James, chair of the council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee.

“Ensuring young people learn skills that will enable them to find long-term, sustainable employment is one of our top priorities because they are the future of our town.”

The new apprentices will now spend 12 months working within the council’s street cleansing and grounds maintenance teams.

During this time they will be completing tasks over and above the work already carried out by local authority staff.

By the end of the 12-month period, the council’s new recruits will have completed an NVQ level 2 in Cleaning and Environmental Services and they will have received training in a variety of different tools and specialsied equipment.

The council urges any employers wishing to give young people a chance at a job or job experience to call Caron Auckland on (01429) 857079.