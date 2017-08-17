Top North East independent school celebrates record-worthy results

The prestigious Durham School is today celebrating the second best A-Level results in its history.

Ten students scored straight A* and A grades - 15% of the year and gained access to the universities of their choice.

Emma Reed and her mum

Headmaster Kieran McLaughlin said: "We are delighted with the results for the pupils at Durham School this year. As A Levels became more demanding, our pupils have risen to the challenge and have produced the second best set of results in our history.

“Two thirds of our results were at A*-B grade, so important to access the selective Russell Group universities. Over half of those were at A* or A grade, marking a fantastic achievement for those pupils.

“Behind the statistics though are individual success stories, and we are proud of pupils across the board who have worked hard and enjoyed success, many beyond their own expectations. Huge congratulations to them and the staff who worked hard to support them."

Fraser Gaines, 17, received 2A* and 1A and is going to Imperial College London to study Chemistry with Molecular Physics. Christopher Page, 18, was also awarded 2A* and 1A and after a gap year is applying to Cambridge to do Human Social and Political Sciences.

Fraser Gaines and his proud parents

Emma Louise Reed, 17, received 3A’s and is looking forward to studying Medicine at St Andrews said, “I’m really excited about what the future holds.”

Anu Krishna, 18, will also be studying Medicine at UCL London.

