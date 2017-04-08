Top-notch teamwork helps Hartlepool college to get great Ofsted results

A Hartlepool college has been praised for its well-planned teaching after gaining impressive Ofsted results.

Hartlepool College of Further Education was awarded an overall good grade with a further two ‘outstanding’ grades after inspectors paid a four-day visit.

The team here at the College are really who bring it all together for us, their passion and dedication in motivating and upskilling the students shines through in every instance and they should all be incredibly proud of their comments within the report Darren Hankey

College principal Darren Hankey was delighted with the outcome and added: “Hartlepool College has a long and well-established history of providing high quality vocational education across all levels and sectors. Our achievement rate is one of the best in the country and our employer feedback is extremely positive.”

He said: “We do not achieve these successes in isolation. In particular, the ‘outstanding’ apprenticeship grade is a result of the collaboration with the many high-quality employer partnerships we are grateful to have. It is thanks to those that we continue to offer outstanding opportunities for apprentices.”

He said college staff had been “quite rightly” recognised by Ofsted as excellent – in particular for their dedication and passion toward developing all learners to their maximum potential.

Inspectors gave the college an ‘outstanding’ rating for the personal development, behaviour and welfare of its students.

It said students “demonstrate very positive attitudes to their studies, take pride in their work, and produce work of a high standard.”

The report added: “As a result of well-planned teaching and learning activities, learners develop good practical and technical skills that prepare them very well for employment or apprenticeships.”

It also praises the quality of teaching and learning. It described the resources to support teaching as ‘outstanding’ and commended staff as being ‘highly qualified teachers’ that use their up-to-date vocational experience well to help learners to link theory to practice.

Leadership and management were described as highly effective in creating a college that includes and supports all learners from a wide range of backgrounds.

“Behavior is good and learners respect each other’s differences, the report added.

