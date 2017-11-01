Eggs thrown at cars and houses during Halloween festivities in Hartlepool

Youngsters in Hartlepool caused damage to vehicles and property in a spate of egg-throwing incidents last night.

While many of the town's children were trick or treating as part of Halloween festivities, some were left afraid of being hurt by the items being thrown.

Police received a number of anti-social behaviour calls regarding the incidents, with the eggs pictured seized from youths in Crocus Gardens.

A spokesman for Hartlepool's Neighbourhood Police Team said: "Did you know where your children were and what they were doing last night?

"During the night of Halloween we had a lot of ASB calls regarding youths in all areas throwing eggs and causing damage to vehicles and property.

"These were taken from some youths in Crocus Gardens who had been throwing eggs and stones at the houses in the area.

"There were families and children who were going trick or treating and were afraid of getting hit/hurt with the items.

"Could you please ensure that you know where your children are and what they are doing as we are treating all these calls as serious and will be taking steps to identify ALL the offenders."