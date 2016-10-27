Eight-year-old boy dies after being knocked over in Hartlepool

An eight-year-old boy who was knocked down by a car in Hartlepool has died from his injuries, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident, near to the Burn Valley roundabout on Stockton Road at 3.07pm on Wednesday.

The Great North Air Ambulance attended and airlifted the boy to hospital.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "Police can now confirm that an eight-year- old boy involved in a collision in Hartlepool yesterday, Wednesday, October 26, has sadly died.

"The collision took place just after 3pm on Stockton Road at the Burn Valley roundabout junction with York Road and involved the boy and a Volkswagen Polo.

"The boy was treated by paramedics at the scene and was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital, where he sadly passed away.

"Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact PC Martin Tranmer from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 196376."

