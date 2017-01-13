Elderly man threatened with crowbar in terrifying burglary at his Hartlepool home

A 79-year-old man was threatened with a crowbar before being forced to hand over cash in a terrifying burglary in Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for information after the incident on Sharp Crescent, which took place at about 1.30am yesterday.

Earlier today, a 44-year-old man from the Hartlepool area was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Police are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary at an address in Hartlepool.

"The incident took place at about 1.30am on Thursday, January 12, when two males forced their way into a property on Sharp Crescent, in Hartlepool.

"The 79-year-old lone male occupant was threatened with a crowbar before being forced to hand over a substantial amount of cash.

"The two suspects then made off.

"Officers have today arrested a 44-year-old man from the Hartlepool area on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"He remains in police custody.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Haworth on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."