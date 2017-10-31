Elderly woman cut free from car after shunt on A1(M) sliproad

A 73-year-old woman had to be cut from a car after she suffered back pain following a collision.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the exit sliproad from the A1(M) at junction 61 at Bowburn following the two-vehicle shunt.
The roof of a Renault Megane was removed by firefighters from Durham after the woman who was a passenger in the car said she was suffering from back pain.
She was put onto a spinal board and taken to hospital for further checks.
Her husband, who had been driving, was not hurt in the incident, which happened at around 6.40pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hartlepool Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.