Elderly woman cut free from car after shunt on A1(M) sliproad

A 73-year-old woman had to be cut from a car after she suffered back pain following a collision.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the exit sliproad from the A1(M) at junction 61 at Bowburn following the two-vehicle shunt.

The roof of a Renault Megane was removed by firefighters from Durham after the woman who was a passenger in the car said she was suffering from back pain.

She was put onto a spinal board and taken to hospital for further checks.

Her husband, who had been driving, was not hurt in the incident, which happened at around 6.40pm.