Electrical fault sparks fire in bedroom of home

A bedroom has been severely damaged by fire and other areas of the house affected by smoke and water after an electrical fault caused a blaze.

Firefighters were called to Parton Street, in the Dyke House area of town, after the householder fled the house when the fire began in a back bedroom.

Two officers wearing breathing apparatus were sent in to the house and we met with a large amount of smoke as they made their way up the stairs of the house.

They used a hose reel to put out the fire, with a thermal imaging camera used to ensure it was out.

Areas of the house were also damaged by water used to extinguish the fire.

The man who lives in the house was already outside the property when the emergency services arrived and was not injured.

The incident happened at 11.10am and the crew were on scene until 12.30pm.