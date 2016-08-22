Elf Run: How the North East is challenging Bangkok with World Record attempt at the MetroCentre

Here's your chance to don a pair of pointy ears and a festive hat to be part of a World Record attempt in the North East.

The region is attempting to top Thailand's record for the gathering of elves, which stands at 1,762 in Bangkok.

The MetroCentre is staging an Elf Run in a bid to break the Thai capital's record.

It's part of the shopping centre's festive events programme, but the entry drive is already underway as organisers strive to gather together its record-breaking elven army.

A spokesman said: "This year we are going for a World Record. The current World Record for gathering of elves is 1,762 in Bangkok.

"Can you or your children help us be part of a World Record this Christmas. Get your friends, schools and clubs together and be part of something really special this Christmas."

He added: "The response from children who have been elves in the past has been overwhelming and it's now time to enter this amazing event and to be part of the attempt to get in the world record books. To enter just click the link above and it will take you to the online entry system.

"The whole event will take place in the intu Metrocentre this year. To break the World Record we need the elves to be gathered in one place. As the intu Metrocentre has free parking and it is possible for supporters to view the event from upstairs, it is a more appropriate venue to go for the World Record."

Child entry costs £10, which includes an elf hat and t-shirt, a certificate from Santa proving you are an offical helper, and a fantastic medal (as well as promotions and vouchers from cafes, restaurants and supporters from inside intu Metrocentre).

Adults can accompany their child or children for free, or can enter for £15 and get a medal, elf costumer and goodie bag.

Entries are open now here.

