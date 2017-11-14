Search

Emergency services called out to fire at Hartlepool school

The fire broke out at High Tunstall College of Science.
The fire broke out at High Tunstall College of Science.

Firefighters were called to a Hartlepool school yesterday.

Two crews attended High Tunstall College of Science, on Elwick Road, after a fire broke out in the afternoon.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called out to a small fire at High Tunstall College of Science.

"By the time the service got there, the fire was out, but we used a thermal image camera to check everything.

"We sent two fire engines because it was a school."