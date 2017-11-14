Emergency services called out to fire at Hartlepool school

Firefighters were called to a Hartlepool school yesterday.
Two crews attended High Tunstall College of Science, on Elwick Road, after a fire broke out in the afternoon.
A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called out to a small fire at High Tunstall College of Science.
"By the time the service got there, the fire was out, but we used a thermal image camera to check everything.
"We sent two fire engines because it was a school."
