Emergency services called out to fire at Hartlepool school

Firefighters were called to a Hartlepool school yesterday.

Two crews attended High Tunstall College of Science, on Elwick Road, after a fire broke out in the afternoon.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called out to a small fire at High Tunstall College of Science.

"By the time the service got there, the fire was out, but we used a thermal image camera to check everything.

"We sent two fire engines because it was a school."