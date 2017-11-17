Emergency services called to Hartlepool Marina following reports of someone in water

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident at Hartlepool Marina.

They were called out on Friday afternoon after reports a person was seen in the water.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident at Hartlepool Marina at 1.30pm.

"We sent one rapid response and one double-crewed ambulance."

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "We were called following concerns for the welfare of a woman."

