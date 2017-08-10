Emergency services on scene of A19 six-vehicle rush-hour smash

Have your say

Emergency services are dealing with a six-vehicle rush-hour smash on the A19.

The A19 is closed southbound from the A690 Doxford Park junction after the collision , which happened near Seaham at shortly before 9am.

The scene of a crash on the A19 near Murton.

A number of fire engines, police vehicles, ambulances and highways vehicles are on the scene and the carriageway is blocked, following the smash at the Seaton exit for Seaham B1404.

A Durham Police spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle incident which has closed the A19 southbound near Seaham.

"Although details are still emerging, it appears at least six vehicles have been involved in the incident which happened just after A1018 turn off at 8.47am.

"It is believed there are no serious injuries.

"Please avoid the area if you can while recovery of the vehicles takes place.

"We will provide further updates as we get them."

