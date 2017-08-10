Emotional farewell as volunteer at Hartlepool toddler group retires

Have your say

A volunteer who has helped out at a Hartlepool toddler group for more than 15 years has said a fond farewell.

Diane Balfour gave up her free time to volunteer at Oxford Road Baptist Church Toddler Group in two separate stints, in between which she worked at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

Diane Balfour is presented with a retirement card and gift by Harrison Nicholls (3) Picture by FRANK REID

But now, as she enters her 70s, the widow and mum-of-one has decided to give up the role and retire.

Speaking to the Mail, Diane, 71, who lives near the church, said: “I’ve been a volunteer this time for the last 14 years, because before I gave it up when I got a job at the Civic Centre.

“I already went to the church and just wanted to get involved.

“As well as the group I’ve been involved in the Sunday school as well.

“But I’m 70 now so I think it’s time that I packed in.

“You pass your sell-by date and realise you’ve had enough I suppose.”

It was an emotional farewell for Diane, with toddlers and their parents as well as fellow staff passing on gifts to her.

“There have been tears certainly,” added Diane, whose husband David passed away 15 years ago aged 64.

“The families have been brilliant during my time here and it’s such a lovely group.”

Diane added that she has no immediate plans but may look to visit daughter Sara who lives in California in the U.S.

“I’m looking at this as being a long holiday right now, but that might change come September!”

Rebecca Price, of the toddler group, paid tribute to Diane, saying: “Diane has been so, so popular with everyone at the group and she’ll be a big miss.

“We’re all missing her already.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about the toddler group should call Sandy Law on 01429 261 720.