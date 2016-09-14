Emotional send off for ‘shining star’ Steffi

Emotional tributes were paid to a “shining star” at her funeral after she tragically lost her brave battle against cancer.

Steffi Timms, a much-loved mum, wife and friend to many, passed away on September 1 after the disease which she previously beat returned earlier this year.

Family and friends remembered Steffi, who was 39, and celebrated her life at yesterday’s service.

Following her diagnosis, many kind Hartlepool people, including the charity Miles For Men, helped send Steffi and her family – including husband Steve and teenage daughters Estella and Chiara – on a dream trip to Disneyland in Paris.

Humanist celebrant Beryl Nunn, who led the service, said: “Steffi was a star, a rare and special shining star whose light remains in our hearts and our minds.”

She added: “What’s happened is so incredibly unfair it seems completely senseless.”

But Beryl said Steffi, who previously lived in Windermere Road, Hartlepool, would want the occasion to be happy and uplifting, just as she had lived her life.

She added: “Steffi’s smile could light up a room, bringing laughter into the room with her.

“He vitality touched many lives.”

Friends and family were her universe, added Beryl, and Steffi was as protective of her daughters as a lioness is to her cubs.

She had a great sense of humour and set “an incredible example” to family and friends even when her health was failing in recent months.

In a note written by Steffi which was read out she asked friends to keep an eye on her two girls and “darling husband”.

She added: “I love you all like mad, each and every one of you.

“Please remember me with a smile on your face.”

Beryl added: “Special is a word that best describes Steffi. A special wife, mother and friend.

“She had one of the biggest hearts ever packed into a person and was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.” Born in Germany, Steffi met the love of her life Steve while he was serving in the Army in 2007. They fell in love and married the following year, creating “one of the happiest families anyone could have known”.

Reading a dedication, Steve said: “We definitely made great memories together and met some fantastic people over the years.

“I promise I will do my best to look after the girls and guide them through their lives.”

Music was one of Steffi’s big loves. Fight Song by Rachel Patten and Steve and Steffi’s wedding song, You Are the Love of My Life by George Benson, were played during the service bringing tears to eyes.