Employers get set to inspire Hartlepool students at industry event

Hartlepool students will meet some of the region’s biggest employers next week as part of an event hoping to inspire their future careers.

The ‘Entering in to Industry’ event will take place at High Tunstall College of Science on Monday, January 23, when Nissan and Hitachi will be among the many companies represented.

A number of colleges, universities and other bodies will also be present at the event - which will run from 4pm to 7pm - to pass on advice to students and their parents.

These include Teesside University, Durham University and the BBC.

The purpose event is to highlight the importance of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects as a route for students into future employment.

High Tunstall is the first 11-16 school in the UK to gain the STEM Assured Award for its commitment to science, technology, engineering and maths.

The school was recently rated “good” in all areas by Ofsted and has also attracted high profile leaders in science for recent lectures in the shape of Helen Sharman, the first British Astronaut and Lord Professor Robert Winston.

Lyndsay Reavley, senior STEM teacher at High Tunstall, said: “As a specialist science college it is really important that we prepare our students the best we can for STEM-related industries.

“We are expecting around 40 organisations to be represented at the event, including some of the biggest names in the North-East.

“It’s an opportunity to inspire students as well as their parents about the future employment opportunities for young people and the qualifications and skills they will need.

“They will be able to come face to face with captains of industry and educational experts to find out what is required to pursue a career in such an exciting field.”

All Year 9 to 11 students at High Tunstall and their parents have been invited to the event along with all Year 11 students from other secondary schools in the town.

Any other student or parent interested in attending the event can contact Lyndsay via email at lreavley@hightunstall.hartlepool.sch.uk or call her on: 01429 261446.