England football legend to support junior team with special event

An England football legend is returning to his roots next month to support a junior team.

Bryan Robson, originally from Chester-le-Street, will take centre stage at an event in Billingham on Friday, March 17.

The former England and Manchester United captain will help to raise funds for Billingham Juniors Football Club at the talk.

He will take part in 'An Evening With Bryan Robson OBE' at The Swan, in Billingham.

Mr Robson, who is also a former Middlesbrough manager, said: "I'm really looking forward to going back home to the area and helping raise funds for the team at Billingham Juniors next month.

"The Boro period is one that fans love to recall from my time with Steve Gibson. It really was a very special journey.

"I still look out for Boro's results from every game and so want them to stay in the Premier League, as the fans deserve that.

"There is no question that the fans and people at that club will always hold a very special place in my heart.

"I hear the event is already selling really well and we are already on course for a full house.

"That is good to know, and is a real boost to the all important fundraiser for the very popular Billingham Juniors FC."

Mr Robson will be interviewed for over two hours by Hartlepool-born radio presenter Paul 'Goffy' Gough.

The pair have been working around the country with the show, which goes through the former midfield great's career.

It will go right back to Mr Robson's early days with Chester-le-Street as a schoolboy, before he joined West Bromwich Albion in 1974.

He would go on to play for and captain Manchester United, and also skippered his country, earning the nickname 'Captain Marvel'.

His coaching career has taken in management spells at Middlesbrough, West Brom and Sheffield United, as well as a spell as England assistant manager.

Mr Robson added: "Myself and Goffy have a lot of fun with the night and it will be a chance for the fans to hear exactly what happened through those memorable times working with Steve Gibson, when we at Boro really surprised the world of football.

"Those days of a rocking Riverside Stadium will always remain so very memorable from my career - the place was electric."

The function will take place on the weekend Mr Robson returns to the Riverside with his Manchester United, where he is now employed as a global ambassador.

Billingham Juniors chairman Lee Shackleton said: "Since we mentioned Bryan Robson was joining us for our special fundraiser next month, there has been a constant stream of calls to purchase tickets.

"His period at the club was the best and for so many Boro fans it will be forever locked in their memory.

"Bryan is without doubt a Boro legend, and we are thrilled that he is joining us to recall his magnificent career in such great detail on stage at The Swan."

Tickets for the event, which will start at 7.30pm, cost £30, which includes a hot supper.

To buy, call Mr Shackleton on 07872 610 893.